Why AbbVie (ABBV) Is A 'Trump Stock'
6/14/2017 6:07:05 AM
AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), the pharmaceutical company best known for Humira, has been having a pretty good week. Back on June 8th the company announced positive top-line results from a phase III study on a rheumatoid arthritis candidate named ABT-494. Shares also jumped up to about their 52-week high. This is a case where the stock is up for a good reason. AbbVie had a good first quarter, where revenue from Humira continued to grow double digits, and IMBRUVICA grew even faster.
