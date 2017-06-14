Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Top Life-Science Focused VC Firm Hires Well-Connected
JPMorgan
Exec
Tweet
6/14/2017 6:02:20 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Flagship Pioneering has amassed a formidable roster of life science industry veterans in the past year, hiring top executives from Novartis, Merck and Boston Scientific. On Wednesday, the Cambridge venture capital firm announced another key addition, this time from the world of high finance.
Flagship, one of the biggest life science-focused VC firms in Massachusetts, said it had hired longtime JPMorgan executive Stephen Berenson as an executive partner.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
News Release
Related News
Alexion
(ALXN) Poaches
Biogen
(BIIB)'s Longtime CFO
Controversial
NantKwest
CEO Appointed To National Health IT Advisory Committee
Meet the Scientist Finding Success at Other Biotechs Working on Old
Pfizer
(PFE) Compounds
Debt-Ridden
Valeant
(VRX) Nears Sale of Its $2 Billion Eye Care Biz
Bausch & Lomb
What Would 6 Industry Icons Do Differently If Given The Chance To Be CEO Again
Can
Patrick Soon-Shiong
Silence His Many Critics?
Meet
GammaDelta Therapeutics
's CEO—The Scientist Who Helped
GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK) Launch 7 Cancer Drugs
Meet 7 Bay Area Scientists Changing the Face of Biotech
Struggling
Teva
(TEVA) Wants To Overhaul Board By Nominating 4 New Directors
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc
Strengthens Unique Research Focus By Appointing Dr
Kunwar Shailubhai
As Chief Executive Officer
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
News Release
•
Biotech/Pharma - Personnel
•
Diagnostics
•
Medical Devices
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Personnel