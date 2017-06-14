 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Top Life-Science Focused VC Firm Hires Well-Connected JPMorgan Exec



6/14/2017 6:02:20 AM

Flagship Pioneering has amassed a formidable roster of life science industry veterans in the past year, hiring top executives from Novartis, Merck and Boston Scientific. On Wednesday, the Cambridge venture capital firm announced another key addition, this time from the world of high finance.

Flagship, one of the biggest life science-focused VC firms in Massachusetts, said it had hired longtime JPMorgan executive Stephen Berenson as an executive partner.



