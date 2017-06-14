|
A Diet That Mimics Fasting And Costs $300 Hopes To Boost Longevity — And It Might Not Be As Crazy As It Sounds
He knows he sounds like a snake-oil salesman.
It's not every day, after all, that a tenured professor at a prestigious university starts peddling a mail-order diet to melt away belly fat, rejuvenate worn-out cells, prevent diseases ranging from diabetes to cancer — and, for good measure, turn back the clock on aging.
But biochemist Valter Longo is convinced that science is on his side.
