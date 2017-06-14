|
Ebb Insomnia Therapy System Cools Front Of Head To Help Stop Racing Thoughts, Ebb Therapeutics Reveals
6/14/2017 5:58:35 AM
A new sleep therapy system is coming to market that works by cooling the frontal lobe. The technology is rooted in some evidence that less activity in the front of the brain is linked to better sleep. It seems related to “racing thoughts” that people sometimes experience while trying to sleep, the slowing of which may be induced by slightly reducing the temperature where they originate.
comments powered by