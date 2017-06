Acceleron Pharma stock rebounded Tuesday afternoon after announcing Monday that it's scrapping development of a kidney cancer drug, putting Wall Street focus squarely on a Celgene-partnered rare disease drug.By the closing bell on the stock market today, Acceleron stock popped 5% to 29.64, after earlier falling as much as 4.8% to a nearly two-week low. Shares bounded above their 50-day moving average in the afternoon.