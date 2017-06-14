 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Eye Controlled Robot Lets Woman With MS Play Chess With Real Pieces, ABB Group Reveals



6/14/2017 5:56:15 AM

ABB Group, a large Swedish-Swiss firm specializing in industrial robotics, and Irisbond, a company developing eye tracking software from the Basque region of Spain, have teamed up to create, as a conceptual demonstration, an eye controlled robotic hand that helps paralyzed people play chess. The person using it simply looks at the chess board on the screen that has the same layout as the physical one, and by gazing at specific pieces and spots on the board makes the physical pieces move.

