|
Why This Bay Area Biotech Could Be the Best-in-Breed for 2017
6/14/2017 5:53:45 AM
The biotech sector has seen better times this year after the disappointing showing in 2016. Calithera Biosciences Inc has been a stand-out performer in the sector, clocking gains in excess of 300 percent in the year-to-date period. But, does it qualify for the tag "best-in-breed?"
Best-in-breed, according to Investopedia, is a stock that is the most optimal investment choice in a sector or industry.
comments powered by