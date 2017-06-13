|
15 In-Demand Life Science Jobs in Northern California
6/13/2017 11:37:02 AM
June 22, 2017
By Mark Terry, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
The 2017 Biocom California Economic Impact Report Databook was recently published, filled with in-depth analysis of the life sciences industry in California. A look at Northern California shows that there were more than 96,000 people employed in the life science industry in 2016 in this region with average earnings greater than $156,000 per year.
Occupations included in the report are very broad, such as Biochemists, Biophysicists, Microbiologists, Biological Technicians, and Medical Scientists. The study found that in Northern California, these professions were represented more than twice the national average.
Northern California, in this report, is made up of nine counties. The life science industry in the region creates almost $114 billion in economic output and supports more than 302,000 jobs for 96,000 people. In that region, there are 2,472 life science institutions, including 500 in Alameda County, 291 in San Francisco County, 367 in San Mateo County, and 704 in Sana Clara County.
“The life science industry, with its often near-philanthropic commitment to improving human health and the environment, is distinctly important to our economy and quality of life in California,” said Joe Panetta, president and chief executive officer of Biocom, the association that represents the California life science industry, in a statement. “It’s our vision at Biocom to empower all people in California—and across the country, frankly—to understand the important role of the life sciences in our state and to help the industry continue to prosper. As a unifying force for our state, Biocom is uniquely qualified to provide the tools to help each of California’s life science hubs expand, leveraging their individual strengths and areas of focus.”
Below is a breakdown of the top life science jobs in the region and their average annual salaries.
Top Life Science Jobs
|RANK
|JOB
|AVERAGE SALARY
|RELATED JOBS
|1
|Biochemists and Biophysicists
|$120,900
|Jobs
|2
|Medical Scientists
|$119,100
|Jobs
|3
|Epidemiologists
|$116,000
|Jobs
|4
|Microbiologists
|$100,800
|Jobs
|5
|Life Scientists, All Other
|$99,100
|Jobs
|6
|Environmental Scientists and Specialists, Including Health
|$94,000
|Jobs
|7
|Biological Scientists, All Other
|$92,000
|Jobs
|8
|Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technologists
|$86,600
|Jobs
|9
|Zoologists and Wildlife Biologists
|$76,800
|Jobs
|10
|Biological Technicians
|$62,200
|Jobs
|11
|Life, Physical, and Social Science Technicians
|$55,100
|Jobs
|12
|Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technicians
|$54,900
|Jobs
|13
|Chemical Technicians
|$53,600
|Jobs
|14
|Environmental Science and Protection Techs, Including Health
|$50,600
|Jobs
|15
|Agricultural & Food Science Technicians
|$48,000
|Jobs
1. Biochemists and Biophysicists
Average Annual Wage: $120,900
An example of a current position is Protein Biochemist for Eli Lilly (LLY) in San Diego. Perform and validate biochemical analysis including, but not limited to, ligand binding assays, protein analysis, 1-D and 2-D PAGE analysis, samples preparation for mass spectrometry.
2. Medical Scientists
Average Annual Wage: $119,100
Five Prime Therapeutics has a position for an Associate Director / Director - Clinical Development in South San Francisco, Cali. This individual will report to the Senior Director of Clinical Development and matrix with members of the project team to assist in establishing the clinical development strategy for one or more compounds: from the pre-IND setting to pivotal trials and registration.
3. Epidemiologists
Average Annual Wage: $116,000
Samumed currently has a position for a Director, Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance in San Diego, Calif. The individual will be responsible for medical review, processing and evaluation of safety information and adverse event reports for both investigational medicinal products.
4. Microbiologists
Average Annual Wage: $100,800
Apex Life Sciences (ASGN) in Los Gatos, Calif., is looking for a Senior Microbiologist. This individual will provide support to the microbiology department in the areas of sterilization program, environmental monitoring, data analysis, problem solving, new product support, and regulatory compliance.
5. Life Scientists, All Other
Average Annual Wage: $99,100
This is a broad category, but an example of a position is Research Scientist, Analytical Development for Orchard Therapeutics in Foster City, Calif. They are looking for at least a bachelor’s degree, but preferably a PhD in biological sciences, bioengineering, chemistry or a relevant field with a minimum of two years of experience in biopharma. The candidate will conduct release and stability testing of raw materials, process intermediates, ancillary products, drug substances and drug products.
6. Environmental Scientists and Specialists, Including Health
Average Annual Wage: $94,000
The City & County of San Francisco currently has a position for a Senior Environmental Specialist/Green Building Senior Coordinator. This position calls for at least a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration, environmental sciences, or a related field. This person will lead the city’s green building policy initiatives and advance leading practices in municipal green building design, construction and operation.
7. Biological Scientists
Average Annual Wage: $92,000
Again, a rather broad categorization. CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) in South San Francisco, Calif. has a position open for a Senior Research Associate. The individual will perform biochemical, molecular, and functional assays to characterize Probody Therapeutics i.e. ELISA, Octet, and cell based binding and functional assays.
8. Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technologists
Average Annual Wage: $86,600
The Clinical Laboratory at Zuckerberg San Francisco General’s Blood Bank/Transfusion Service is looking for a Clinical Lab Scientist (Medical Technologist/Medical Lab Scientist). The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in an appropriate scientific field and California Clinical Laboratory Scientist License.
9. Zoologists and Wildlife Biologists
Average Annual Wage: $76,800
Stantec has a job for a Principal Biologist in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Individual must possess a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Biological Sciences or related field of study, and at least 2 years’ experience post college as a lab technician. Within this role, in the individual will be responsible for the isolation of requested target cell populations from Commercial Leukopacks on the CliniMACS Prodigy.
10. Biological Technicians
Average Annual Wage: $62,200
Miltenyi Biotec in Philadelphia, Pa. has an opening for a Cell Processing Technician. This position calls for a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Biological Sciences or related field of study, and at least 2 years’ experience post college as a lab technician. The candidate will be responsible for completing all CliniMACS Prodigy® cell processing activities and producing cells for research use.
11. Life, Physical, and Social Science Technicians
Average Annual Wage: $55,100
Another broad category. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in Redwood City, Calif. has a position for an Animal Health Technician. The candidate must have a minimum of a high school diploma and AALAS certification at the Laboratory Animal Technician (LAT) level, as well as six years of relevant experience.
12. Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technicians
Average Annual Wage: Average Annual Wage: $54,900
The Irwin Blood Centers of the Pacific in San Francisco is looking for a Clinical Laboratory Scientist. A bachelor’s degree is required with certification as a California Medical Technologist or Specialist in Blood Banking.
13. Chemical Technicians
Average Annual Wage: $53,600
Neurocrine Biosciences is looking for a Scientist, Chemical Development in San Diego, Calif. The position calls for a B.S. in chemistry with 2 years of relevant experience. The candidate will be responsible for independently carrying out tasks to develop processes and support scale up and manufacturing of drug substances.
14. Environmental Science and Protection Techs, Including Health
Average Annual Wage: $50,600
CS Bio in Menlo Park, Calif. is currently looking for an EH&S Technician to take responsibility for maintaining Environmental, Health and Safety programs, procedures, training, work practices and controls.
15. Agricultural & Food Science Technicians
Average Annual Wage: $48,000
Monsanto (MON) is currently looking for a Seed Quality Lab Tech III position in Woodland, Calif. The position works closely with the area Lab Coordinator and reports to the Operations Supervisor. The individual will be responsible for the preparation, evaluation, recording and posting of seed health quality control tests.
The Biocom report indicates that in Northern California, the life sciences industry has grown 15 percent in the past five years.
The industry’s subsectors include Bio-Renewables; Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing; Medical Devices & Diagnostic Equipment; Life Science Wholesale; and Research & Lab Services.
Individuals with a background in life science—at almost all degree levels—can almost certainly find work in the burgeoning Northern California life science job market.
