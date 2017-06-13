|
Halyard Health Exploring Sale of Its Surgical and Infection Prevention Biz
6/13/2017 7:24:45 AM
U.S. medical products supplier Halyard Health Inc (HYH.N) is exploring a sale of its surgical and infection prevention business that could fetch more than $600 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The divestment would allow Halyard to shift its focus away from commoditized hospital products, such as sterilization wrap, surgical drapes and gowns, and concentrate on its medical devices business, focused largely on post-operative pain management.
Halyard has retained investment bank Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) to run a sale process for the surgical and infection prevention business, the people said.
