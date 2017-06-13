 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bay Area Penumbra's Voluntary Field Removal of Its 3D Revascularization Devices Will Not Impact Revenue Guidance



6/13/2017 7:10:01 AM

* On June 9, co initiated a voluntary field removal of four lots of its 3D revascularization devices - SEC filing

* Voluntary field removal was based on company's identification of an issue involving a raw material component of the devices

* Penumbra Inc - does not currently expect that this voluntary action will have material impact on its previously issued revenue guidance - sec filing

Read at Reuters


