80.5
Bay Area
Penumbra
's Voluntary Field Removal of Its 3D Revascularization Devices Will Not Impact Revenue Guidance
6/13/2017 7:10:01 AM
* On June 9, co initiated a voluntary field removal of four lots of its 3D revascularization devices - SEC filing
* Voluntary field removal was based on company's identification of an issue involving a raw material component of the devices
* Penumbra Inc - does not currently expect that this voluntary action will have material impact on its previously issued revenue guidance - sec filing
