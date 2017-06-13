|
There’s A Race To Treat A Condition That Affects 38 Million Americans—Here’s What You Need To Know
6/13/2017 6:25:14 AM
A wave of new preventive migraine medications are on the horizon.
The migraine market is huge. An estimated 38 million Americans have migraines — and Dr. Eric Pearlman, a medical fellow at Lilly, one of the companies developing these treatments, told Business Insider that about 15 million of those migraine sufferers would be eligible for preventive treatment.
Migraines are a chronic neurologic disease that can cause pain, sensitivity to light and noise, dizziness, and nausea.
