Lab On A Chip Could Monitor Health, Germs And Pollutants, Rutgers University Study Reveals
6/13/2017 5:58:10 AM
Imagine wearing a device that continuously analyzes your sweat or blood for different types of biomarkers, such as proteins that show you may have breast cancer or lung cancer.
Rutgers engineers have invented biosensor technology -- known as a lab on a chip -- that could be used in hand-held or wearable devices to monitor your health and exposure to dangerous bacteria, viruses and pollutants.
