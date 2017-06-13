 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Label Or Liability: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Faces $3 Million Verdict Over Product It Didn't Make



6/13/2017 5:54:32 AM

This spring, a Chicago federal jury awarded $3 million to the widow of a lawyer who committed suicide by stepping in front of a CTA L train in Chicago’s Loop in 2010 shortly after taking a generic version of the antidepressant drug Paxil.

While the award fell far short of the $39 million requested by plaintiff Wendy Dolin’s legal team, the verdict against Paxil-maker GlaxoSmithKline still drew the attention of drugmakers and other “innovators” of new consumer products, as the award came despite what GSK argued was a well-established legal principle:

