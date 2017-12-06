Up and Coming Scientist Gets Funding for CAR-T Startup CARMA Therapeutics

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CARMA Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company developing cellular
immunotherapies, co-founded by the University of Pennsylvania (Penn),
announced today that it has closed an initial financing. The financing
was co-led by AbbVie Ventures and HealthCap with participation by Grazia
Equity and IP Group Inc. CARMA Therapeutics is building a pipeline of
cancer programs using its proprietary CARMA platform, combining chimeric
antigen receptor targeting with macrophages to tackle solid tumors. The
proceeds will be used primarily to advance the development of its first
product, CARMA-0508, an adoptive cellular immunotherapy using chimeric
antigen receptor macrophages (CARMA) for the treatment of metastatic
solid tumors. Specific terms of the financing transaction were not
disclosed.
CARMA Therapeutics is being built upon innovative technology from the
Center for Cellular Immunotherapies at the University of Pennsylvania,
and was spun out from the laboratory of Saar Gill, MD, PhD, assistant
professor of Hematology Oncology in the Perelman School of Medicine at
the University of Pennsylvania. “We hypothesized early on that focusing
on different effector cells, other than T cells, might be more effective
in trying to tackle solid tumors, which has been a challenge for T cell
therapies. The innate biology drove us to try macrophages,” says Dr.
Gill, co-founder of CARMA Therapeutics, who conducts bench and clinical
research on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, and now on CAR
macrophages.
“Macrophages can engulf and kill cells through the process of
phagocytosis. By genetically engineering these cells with CARs, we can
specifically direct them to tumor cells, such as ovarian cancer cells,”
says co-founder Michael Klichinsky, PharmD, a PhD candidate in the
Department of Systems Pharmacology and Translational Therapeutics at the
University of Pennsylvania. “Our pre-clinical data support our
hypothesis and show targeted, selective and effective killing of solid
tumor cells by CARMA. In addition, we expect that CAR macrophages will
prime a T cell immune response against the tumor.”
“We are extremely pleased with the incubation investment syndicate, led
by an excellent balance of high profile investors: AbbVie Ventures, the
strategic venture investing arm of AbbVie and one of the most active
early-stage corporate venture groups in biotech, and HealthCap, one of
the largest life sciences investors in Europe with deep experience in
oncology therapeutics. The participation of early-stage investor IP
Group Inc. continues its strong commercialization partnership with the
Penn UPstart program, and Grazia Equity brings their experience in
working with companies from their initiation stages all the way to IPO,”
said Dora Mitchell, PhD, Director of the UPstart program at PCI
Ventures, a division of the Penn Center for Innovation (PCI), which
launched the company in keeping with the University of Pennsylvania
commitment to innovation and commercialization of Penn inventions.
Cell therapy oncology products in clinical development have shown
promise in the treatment of hematological cancers. “The next frontier in
immuno-oncology is in solid tumors,” says Bruce Peacock, a veteran of
Philadelphia biotech successes Centocor and Cephalon, and Executive
Chairman of CARMA Therapeutics. “When I first met the founding team, I
was impressed by the promising technology developed by Drs. Gill and
Klichinsky and delighted to work with Dr. Mitchell in building CARMA.
Dora’s leadership in creating CARMA is a great example of the University
of Pennsylvania commitment to move its powerful research into companies
and products, which will create jobs and benefit patients. I believe
that CARMA Therapeutics has the potential to be the next great
Philadelphia biotech and am honored to help build that.”
To bring CARMA to its full potential, the Board is looking to expand the
team with the recruitment of a CEO as its top priority.
About CARMA Therapeutics Inc.
CARMA TherapeuticsSM is a biotechnology company founded in
2016 to bring the power of adoptive cellular immunotherapy to solid
tumor patients through a novel platform using chimeric antigen receptor
macrophages (CARMA). The company’s proprietary technology was developed
at the Center for Cellular Immunotherapy at the Perelman School of
Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. CARMA TherapeuticsSM
is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.carmatherapeutics.com.
About PCI Ventures
PCI Ventures, a division of the Penn Center for Innovation, manages a
portfolio of emerging companies based on University of Pennsylvania
inventions. Through a unique hands-on company building model, called
UPstart, PCI Ventures partners with faculty and staff to turn their
ideas into commercial products for the benefit of the University, the
Philadelphia economy and society. For more information, www.pci.upenn.edu/pciventures.