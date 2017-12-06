 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Calmare Therapeutics Slapped With Lawsuit Alleging Mismanagement



6/12/2017 6:52:46 AM

Pain mitigation company Calmare Therapeutics is facing an investor suit filed this week in New York federal court claiming the company made false statements and misled investors.

Investors in the suit are looking to recover millions of dollars of damages caused by the company’s’ alleged illegal conduct, citing violations of federal security laws and the dissemination of false and misleading statements to investors and the public.

“These statements were made to conceal defendants’ egregious mismanagement of the company, corporate waste, and self-interested transactions,” the plaintiffs claim, according to court documents.

Read at MassDevice


