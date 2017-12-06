Regulators Want More Info on Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), C.R. Bard's $24 Billion Merger

|
Becton Dickinson and C.R. Bard said last week that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission wants more information on their pending $24 billion merger.
The move adds 30 days to the timeline for closing the $317-per-share deal, the companies said, but the acquisition is still slated to close in the fall.
“BD and Bard are cooperating fully with the FTC staff and will continue to do so. The BD and Bard businesses are highly complementary, and areas of overlap are minimal and not material to either the strategic or financial rationale of the pending acquisition,” they said.
