Scientists Move Closer To Detecting Cancer Long Before Any Symptoms Appear, GRAIL Reveals



6/12/2017 6:32:27 AM

The quest to detect cancer before it grows deadly has taken another step forward, with new proof-of-concept data showing that a specialized blood test can spot bits of mutated DNA shed by tumors too small to be identified any other way.

The breakthrough study was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago, which ends Tuesday. It found that 73 percent of genetic mutations detected in the tumors of 124 advanced cancer patients were also discovered in bits of DNA floating freely in their blood.

Read at MedicalXpress


GRAIL
  		 

