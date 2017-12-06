Meet GammaDelta Therapeutics's CEO—The Scientist Who Helped GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Launch 7 Cancer Drugs

|
June 12, 2017
By Alex Keown,
BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
LONDON – GammaDelta Therapeutics, a company developing cancer treatments through the unique properties
of gamma delta (γδ) T cells derived from human tissues is helmed by a long-time academic who turned to drug
development with great success.
Paolo
Paoletti, chief executive officer of GammaDelta, joined the tiny startup with a strong resume that
includes the successful launch of seven cancer drugs while serving as the head of research and development at
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Under his guidance at GSK,
Paoletti was behind the successful launches of Arranon/Atriance, Tykerb/Tyverb, Promacta/Revolade, Arzerra,
Votrient, Mekinist and Tafinlart in American and European markets, the European publication LaBiotech reported.
He was also behind Eli Lilly
(LLY)’s Alimita, a cancer drug used
in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pleural mesothelioma.
Now, Paoletti is driving GammaDelta, a company that just last month inked a deal
worth $100 million with Takeda (TKPYY). In May, the two companies formed a strategic alliance to develop
GammaDelta’s T Cell platform to create therapies for a broad range of cancers, including solid tumors, and
auto-inflammatory diseases. If things go well for the partnership, Takeda could acquire the small London-based
company, according to the terms of that deal.
In a wide-ranging interview with LaBiotech, Paoletti discussed his journey from academia to drug
development in the pharma and biotech industries. But, he also discussed what drew him to helm GammaDelta
Therapeutics. For Paoletti, the challenge of continuing to create powerful cancer treatments was too much to
pass up. In the interview, he said the discovery of gamma delta T cells have “demonstrated many sharp
distinctions from conventional alpha beta T cells.”
GammaDelta’s R&D focuses on the exploiting the unique properties of tissue resident gamma delta (?d) T cells.
Those cells are a unique and conserved population of lymphocytes that contribute to many types of immune
responses and immunopathology, the company said in a statement. By harnessing the properties, the company is
aiming to develop potentially transformational treatments for cancer and auto-inflammatory diseases.
While Paoletti said researchers are still learning about the new T cells, they know they play important roles
in creating immunological responses in patients. Paoletti said the gamma delta T cells are not limited by
personalized treatments, which means it’s theoretically possible they could work in other people.
It’s the potential of the gamma delta T cells that Takeda saw, Paoletti told LaBiotech. Last month when
Takeda inked its deal with GammaDelta, Daniel Curran, Takeda (TKPYY)’s head of the Center for
External Innovation, said the company saw “enormous potential of tissue resident ?d T cells to deliver
transformative medicines in our core therapeutic areas of oncology and gastroenterology.”
With all the advances in cancer treatment, including those Paoletti drove, he told LaBiotech the field
continues to be transformed through advances in immuno-oncology.
“…we are just at the beginning of a new era. I think the next transformation will be related to additional
progress on understanding how to use our immune system to fight cancer and on gene therapy, cell therapy and
oncolytic viruses,” he said.
