New Blood Test Uses Nanotechnology To Predict Aggressive Prostate Cancer Accurately



6/12/2017 6:30:27 AM

A new diagnostic developed by Alberta scientists will allow men to bypass painful biopsies to test for aggressive prostate cancer. The test incorporates a unique nanotechnology platform to make the diagnostic using only a single drop of blood, and is significantly more accurate than current screening methods.

