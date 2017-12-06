Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
New Blood Test Uses Nanotechnology To Predict Aggressive Prostate Cancer Accurately
Tweet
6/12/2017 6:30:27 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
A new diagnostic developed by Alberta scientists will allow men to bypass painful biopsies to test for aggressive prostate cancer. The test incorporates a unique nanotechnology platform to make the diagnostic using only a single drop of blood, and is significantly more accurate than current screening methods.
Read at
MedicalXpress
Related News
Feds Raid Controversial DNA-Testing Biotech
Proove Biosciences
in SoCal
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time
NantHealth
(NH)'s
Patrick Soon-Shiong
Expands His Empire With Plans to Open a World-Class Cancer Center This Summer
Reverse Aging And Live Longer With This New High-Tech Tool
Controversial
NantKwest
CEO Appointed To National Health IT Advisory Committee
Why Biotech Stock Prices Ultimately Depend On Low Inflation
Healthcare Unicorns And Where To Find Them
Why
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ)'s New Prostate Cancer Drug Could Spell Trouble For
Pfizer
(PFE)
40 Pro-
Trumpcare
Republicans Owned $23 Million+ in Health Care Stock
Astellas
(ALPMY) And
Pfizer
(PFE) Announce Amendment To Clinical Research Protocol For Phase III PROSPER Trial Of Enzalutamide In Patients With Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
MedicalXpress
•
Diagnostics
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Product News
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Research
•
Prostate cancer