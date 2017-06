Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) might have a problem on its hands. This week, the FDA requested that Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) remove its opioid medication Opana ER from the market, and that news raises the question: Who's next? If Insys Therapeutics' fentanyl spray Subsys ends up on the chopping block, it could have a negative impact on the company's plans to research new marijuana drugs.