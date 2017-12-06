|
Ways Wearable Technology Could Transform Diabetes Care
6/12/2017 6:13:30 AM
Wearable technology has become increasingly common, thanks to Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), but it's possible that we're only scratching the surface of how these devices could eventually reshape healthcare worldwide.
Better devices = better insight
Fitbit has been selling wearable devices for 10 years, and overall, the company has sold a whopping 63 million devices, including 3 million Fitbits that were sold in Q1 alone.
