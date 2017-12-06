 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Here's Why It Could Go Higher



6/12/2017 6:12:28 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock first traded back in 1944. For the first 58 years of the company's existence, it was privately held by the Johnson family. J&J stock has been a big winner throughout the years, but never more so than now. Its share price hit an all-time high last week.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 