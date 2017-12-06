|
Bay Area's Coherus Craters After the FDA Spurns Its Biosimilar for Amgen (AMGN)'s Neulasta
June 12, 2017
By Alex Keown, BioSpace.com
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Shares of Coherus BioSciences are down more than 30 percent this morning after the
company received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for its biosimilar to Amgen (AMGN)’s Neulasta, a drug designed to reduce the chance of infections in cancer patients.
In a statement this morning, Coherus said the FDA’s letter did not call for additional clinical studies, but
rather requested a reanalysis of a “subset of subject samples with a revised immunogenicity assay.”
Additionally, the FDA asked for additional information related to the manufacturing process of CHS-1701, a
biosimilar candidate of pegfilgrastim under the 351(k) pathway. Coherus said the CRL also did not specify if
additional process qualification lots would be required. Also, Coherus said the FDA’s letter does not raise
concerns over the good manufacturing practices of CHS-1701 bulk manufacturing and fill-finish vendors.
Denny Lanfear, president and chief executive officer of Coherus, said he was disappointed in the delay.
He said the company will work with the FDA to address the requests of the regulatory agency In order to speed
along possible approval of the biosimilar.
“We are encouraged that a patient study has not been requested and we expect that we will be able to respond to
the FDA and meet with them to define a path forward in the coming months. Neulasta is the largest selling
oncology biologic in the U.S., and we anticipate CHS-1701’s approval will generate significant U.S. healthcare
savings while increasing patient access,” Lanfear said in a statement.
In October 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Coherus’ Biologics License Application for CHS-
1701, a biosimilar to Neulasta. Amgen’s cancer product generated about $4.5 billion in revenue last year.
Biosimilars, which are made inside a living cell, are always uniquely different in composition, which
differentiates them from generic drugs, which are exact replicas of other drugs. They have been widely available
in Europe since 2006, but the FDA was only granted the right to review and approve them when Obamacare was
passed in 2010.
Even as Coherus works to meet the FDA demands, the company is still facing litigation over the biosimilar. In
March, Amgen filed a trade secret action against it alleging trade secret misappropriation.
In a copy of the complaint sent to BioSpace, Amgen said its lawsuit was about a “massive conspiracy by
disloyal former Amgen employees” who went on to found Coherus. The lawsuit says that Coherus and its strategic
manufacturing partner, KBI Biopharma
Inc., are “unfairly competing” against Amgen with a development of the biosimilar to Neulasta by
“inducing numerous Amgen employees” to breach confidentiality agreements regarding Amgen’s pipeline. The lawsuit
names former Amgen employee Howard S. Weiser, currently executive director at Coherus, as a trade secret
violator. Weiser served as executive director of Amgen’s national oncology accounts until January of this year,
according to his LinkedIn profile.
Lanfear, a former Amgen employee, said the company believes Amgen’s lawsuit is without merit. Coherus believes
this lawsuit is best understood as an effort by Amgen to use baseless litigation in an effort to delay Coherus
as a competitor in the pegfilgrastim market, Lanfear said at the time.
Neulasta is not the only Amgen drug Coherus is targeting with a biosimilar drug. Coherus is also developing CHS-0214, a proposed biosimilar of Enbrel, Amgen’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis
drug. Coherus is developing CHS-0214 with Baxalta, which is now part of Shire PLC.
