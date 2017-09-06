Employer:
CRISPR Pioneer And Fellow High-Profile Scientists Launch New Cambridge Startup
Arbor Biotech
6/9/2017 7:54:56 AM
According to an SEC filing from a few days ago, star Broad investigator Feng Zhang and a group of high-profile scientists and investors have formed a new biotech called Arbor Biotechnologies and raised $12.2 million of a $15.6 million offering.
Full credit: Reuters briefed the news June 1 and the Boston Business Journal made the connection with the scientist earlier today.
Zhang, you will remember, provided much of the original insight and IP that went into the CRISPR/Cas9 tech in use at Editas $EDIT, one of a group of gene editing rivals in that has been duking it out to be the first in the clinic with a pioneering human study.
