Feds Raid Controversial DNA-Testing Biotech Proove Biosciences in SoCal

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, federal agents came to the Irvine, California office of Proove Biosciences to serve a subpoena and execute a search warrant solely related to the collection of documents. This action was initiated by the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of California in San Diego. In the spirit of full cooperation, we have accommodated their requests. Despite some of the media coverage of this event, there was no "raid", nor have there been any "arrests" or "indictments" issued. We will continue to cooperate with any future requests for information from the government.

Over the past 6 months, Proove has been subject to a handful of inaccurate stories initiated by STAT News that we believe have contributed to this latest action. While we originally chose not to dignify these outlandish accusations with a response, we now understand that we can no longer ignore these false stories based on unreliable sources, and filled with erroneous accusations. We will now respond to these many errors and misstatements promulgated by STAT News and spread by a few disgruntled former employees and consultants. Proove is confident that the facts supported by verifiable and reliable sources will clearly restore our reputation.

Click here to read Proove's official response to the STAT News articles.

Proove would like to express our appreciation to the federal agents involved in this process yesterday for their professionalism, kindness, and efforts to minimize the impact on our very important, life-saving business operations.

Today, Proove has resumed full-scale business operations delivering its medically-necessary precision medicine technology which has demonstrated in both 7 years of clinical experience, as well as extensive peer-reviewed published evidence to help clinicians accurately identify patients at risk for opioid abuse with up to 97% accuracy to reduce the opioid abuse epidemic, as well as improve treatment outcomes for patients suffering from our nation's most prevalent and expensive health condition chronic pain.

