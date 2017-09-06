|
Mylan (MYL) Defends Chairman to ISS Amid Scrutiny
6/9/2017 7:11:28 AM
Mylan NV defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS this week as the influential proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to a letter the drugmaker released on Wednesday.
New York City and State pension funds and the California Teachers' Retirement System are urging shareholders to vote on June 22 against Coury and five other directors. The funds cite the board's poor oversight of Coury's high pay package, investigations into how much it charged the government and consumers for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment business and a takeover offer.
comments powered by