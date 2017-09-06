 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Baxter International (BAX)'s CEO is Transforming the Company



6/9/2017 6:58:53 AM

From improved corporate culture to less bureaucracy to internal innovation, CEO José Almeida has been priming Baxter for success since taking over a year and a half ago.

The former CEO of Covidien, who led the company to it $50 billion merger with Medtronic in January 2015, jumped at the opportunity to lead Baxter. The company “started with a great mission, products essential to health care,” Almeida said last week at Healthegy’s Medtech Conference in Minneapolis.

