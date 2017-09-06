|
Did The Microbiome Help Drive Human Evolution?
6/9/2017 6:51:46 AM
I often think about the long and winding road from organic compounds floating in the so-called primordial soup to humans. Lately I’ve been wondering if microbes helped drive the bus.
Even just a few years ago, that would have been a truly ludicrous idea. But thanks to our growing understanding of the human microbiome, it could represent a thrilling example of evolutionary symbiosis that has mutually benefitted humans and their microbial passengers.
