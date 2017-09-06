 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Struggling Teva (TEVA) Wants To Overhaul Board By Nominating 4 New Directors



6/9/2017 6:31:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will seek to overhaul its board by nominating four new directors, the latest step toward remaking the struggling drug company.

Teva, the world's biggest seller of low-price generic drugs, will ask shareholders to approve the nominees at the company's annual meeting July 13, said Sol Barer, the board's chairman. The nominees would replace longtime board members who have decided to step aside or aren't seeking new terms.

Read at Fox News


comments powered by Disqus
Fox News
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 