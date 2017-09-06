 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Biotechs That May Be Gearing Up For A Vertex (VRTX)-Like Run



6/9/2017 6:27:21 AM

Over the past decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock has tripled in value, thanks in large part to the success of its core cystic fibrosis drug franchise. With this biotech's shares now trading at a sky-high forward price-to-earnings ratio of 41, however, it might be the perfect time to look elsewhere for more attractive growth opportunities.

Our contributors, for instance, think Amicus Therapeutics, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals may all be gearing up for a Vertex-like run moving forward. Read on to find out why.

Read at Motley Fool


