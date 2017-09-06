 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Carotid Artery Gives Away Human Biological Age, Moscow Institute Of Physics And Technology Study Reveals



Biological age, as opposed to chronological age, is a concept used to describe the state of an organism. An average healthy individual's biological generally corresponds to their chronological age. But with age, these two indicators are likely to become mismatched due to environmental factors, bad habits, manifestations of hereditary diseases, and other causes. So far, there is no established method of predicting biological age. Medical and scientific researchers are looking for a marker that could accurately and consistently reflect biological age.

