 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

7 Reasons Why Prescription Drug Prices Are Extremely Expensive



6/9/2017 6:07:07 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Spending on prescription drugs increased by 3.8% in 2016, according to pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts. While that's slower growth than the 5.2% year-over-year increase experienced in 2015, spending is still headed in the wrong direction. Using data from 2014, America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) -- the trade group for health insurers -- estimates that over 22% of health insurance premium goes to paying for prescription drugs.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 