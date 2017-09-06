|
How This Small Washington Biotech Stands To Outperform Rivals Amgen (AMGN), Eli Lilly (LLY) And Teva (TEVA) In Migraine Drugs
6/9/2017 6:04:01 AM
Wall Street is undervaluing Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) which stands to outperform larger rivals Amgen, Eli Lilly and Teva Pharmaceutical in migraine drugs, an analyst said Thursday ahead of a key conference on headache treatments.
Needham analyst Danielle Brill maintained her buy rating and 36 price target on Alder stock. On the stock market today, Alder stock climbed 1.2% to 16.55. Alder is set to present data this weekend from a Phase 2 clinical trial of a treatment for frequent episodic migraines. Phase 3 data from the trial dubbed Promise-1 is expected by the end of the month.
comments powered by