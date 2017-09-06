 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

There's A Race To Get 2 Revolutionary New Cancer Treatments On The Market—Here's Who's In The Lead



6/9/2017 6:01:01 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Two cutting-edge treatments for blood cancers are poised to get approved by the end of the year.

The highly personalized treatment is called CAR T-cell therapy. It's a type of cancer immunotherapy, or a therapy that harness the body's immune system to take on cancer cells.



comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 