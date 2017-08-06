 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Boston Scientific (BSX) to Invest €17 Million in New Irish Endoscopy Design Facility



6/8/2017 7:33:23 AM

Boston Scientific has today launched its new RoadRunner endoscopy design facility in Galway where it employs 3,000 people.

The company has committed to invest €17m in endoscopy research, a procedure in which a doctor uses specialized instruments to view and operate on the internal organs of the body without making a large incision.

The site in Galway develops devices across several therapeutic areas aside from endoscopy, including heart disease and produces over three million devices per year.

