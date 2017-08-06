 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Court Approves Halt Medical's Ch. 11 Asset Sale



6/8/2017 7:17:19 AM

A Delaware federal bankruptcy judge yesterday approved the bankruptcy sale of Halt Medical Halt Medical designed to keep its Acessa uterine fibroid treatment on the market.

The Brentwood, Calif.-based women’s health company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, citing assets valued at $2.2 million as of March 31 but liabilities of about $156.3 million, including a $497,000 severance payment to former chief executive Jeffrey Cohen.

Halt, which employs 17 workers, lined up an acquirer to float a $4 million bridge loan to sustain operations during the sale process to stalking horse bidder Acessa Health.

