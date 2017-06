Sir Greg Winter is one of the biggest names in European biotech. As a Professor of Biochemistry at Cambridge University, he developed phage display technology that became the foundation of his first company in 1989. The company, Cambridge Antibody Technology (CAT), would go on to be the biggest success story in UK biotech after its team discovered the blockbuster therapeutic antibody, Humira, and became part of AstraZeneca in 2006 in a £702M acquisition.