How Bad Is Weekend 'Social Jet Lag' For Your Heart? Sleep Reveals
6/8/2017 6:49:19 AM
A new study reveals that there is an 11 percent rise in heart disease risk for every hour of "social jet lag."
On workdays, most people fail to get adequate sleep as they drag themselves out of bed to rush to work. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one in every three Americans is not getting the recommended seven-hour sleep on a regular basis. This is mainly due to people sleeping late and waking up early.
