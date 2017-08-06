 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
IRadimed Corporation: High Risk, Higher Reward



6/8/2017 6:10:41 AM

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is a medical devices company that sells two primary products: MRI-compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pumps and MRI scanners. The pumps account for the vast majority (79%) of total revenue, with IV sets and services utilized in the pumps accounting for 20% of revenue. The company's MRI-compatible vital signs monitoring system (3880 Monitors) are a fairly new product that the company only began marketing in 2016, hence revenue is expected to grow quickly despite starting from a small base.

