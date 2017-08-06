|
New Technique Enables 3D Printing With Paste Of Silicone Particles In Water, North Carolina State University Reveals
6/8/2017 5:57:35 AM
Using the principles behind the formation of sandcastles from wet sand, North Carolina State University researchers have achieved 3-D printing of flexible and porous silicone rubber structures through a new technique that combines water with solid and liquid forms of silicone into a pasty ink that can be fed through a 3-D printer. The finding could have biomedical applications and uses in soft robotics.
