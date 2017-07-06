|
Vascular Solutions (VASC) Recalls Venture Catheters After Discovering Defect Could Cause Embolisms
6/7/2017 6:57:35 AM
Teleflex subsidiary Vascular Solutions is recalling its Venture line of catheters after discovering a manufacturing defect that could cause embolisms.
“After an internal investigation, VSI has concluded there is a potential for excess material used to manufacture the catheter to be present within the inner lumen of the distal catheter tip. It is possible that the excess material may separate from the catheter during a procedure, posing a potential risk of an embolism to the patient,” the company wrote in an April 25 letter to customers.
