“It’s Shame On Us If We Blow It”: Highlights From NY Seizes The Momentum
6/7/2017 6:24:06 AM
Mike Foley, a drug industry veteran and director of the Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute, has a pointed message for the New York life sciences industry: Don’t waste the moment.
Changing the course of New York biotech has been a saga that dates back to the 1990s, and as Xconomy has detailed, progress has been made in recent years with collaborative initiatives, government programs, new venture firms, and more lab space for startups. Significant hurdles remain, but Foley, speaking at Xconomy’s “New York Biotech Seizes the Momentum” last week, tried to beat back any defeatist notion that they are insurmountable.
