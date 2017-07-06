|
Should You Bet Along With Hedge Fund Managers On Baxter International (BAX)?
6/7/2017 6:17:00 AM
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is a very known health care company, which recently became popular amongst Wall Street biggest investment firms. For example, Daniel Loeb of Third Point Fund opened position in the company back in 2015 and now it accounts for 23.28% of his portfolio, his biggest position at the moment. At the same time, a number of value and activism orientated hedge funds like Starboard Value, Clinton Group, Two Sigma and others also own some pieces of the company, and since the stock is so popular among Wall Street giants, the question arises whether the average investors should also take a stake in the company or should they avoid it by all means necessary.
comments powered by