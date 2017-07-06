 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Forbes Under 30 Alumni Scores FDA Clearance For New Heart Monitor



6/7/2017 6:12:10 AM

Eko Devices, a company featured in the 2014 30 Under 30 list for healthcare, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA to market its new heart monitor device. The development makes the three cofounders--CEO Connor Landgraf, 26; COO Jason Bellet, 25; and CTO Tyler Crouch, 25--the second-youngest team to get such clearance. The youngest? Themselves, with an earlier device nearly two years ago.

Read at Forbes


