 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s New Prostate Cancer Drug Could Spell Trouble For Pfizer (PFE)



6/7/2017 6:08:27 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Big, impressive results for Johnson & Johnson’s Zytiga, premiering this past weekend at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting, could mean everything to men who get a common type of cancer.

But for Pfizer Inc and already-uneven sales of its Xtandi, the new research could represent more bumps ahead.

Both drugs are treatments for prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer in men after skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Read at Market Watch
Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 