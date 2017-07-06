|
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s New Prostate Cancer Drug Could Spell Trouble For Pfizer (PFE)
6/7/2017 6:08:27 AM
Big, impressive results for Johnson & Johnson’s Zytiga, premiering this past weekend at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting, could mean everything to men who get a common type of cancer.
But for Pfizer Inc and already-uneven sales of its Xtandi, the new research could represent more bumps ahead.
Both drugs are treatments for prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer in men after skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
