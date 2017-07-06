|
CRISPR Tech Leads To New Screening Tool For Parkinson's Disease, University of Central Florida Reveals
6/7/2017 6:05:56 AM
A team of researchers at the University of Central Florida is using breakthrough gene-editing technology to develop a new screening tool for Parkinson's disease, a debilitating degenerative disorder of the nervous system. The technology allows scientists in the lab to "light up" and then monitor a brain protein called alpha-synuclein that has been associated with Parkinson's.
