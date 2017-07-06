 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Trump Asks Collins To Stay On As Head Of NIH



6/7/2017 5:59:25 AM

The White House announced Tuesday that Francis S. Collins will stay on as director of the National Institutes of Health, extending Collins’s tenure even as the administration proposes deep cuts to the government’s premier biomedical research center.

Collins, a physician and geneticist, has led NIH since 2009. He is renowned for his leadership of the International Human Genome Project, which in 2003 sequenced the complete human genetic blueprint for the first time.

