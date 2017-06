Why Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gained $2.9 Billion in Market Value in May

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, a developer and manufacturer of robotic-assisted surgical systems for soft-tissue surgeries, rocketed higher by nearly $79 per share last month, adding $2.9 billion in market cap, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There appear to be two key reasons Intuitive Surgical's share price marched above the $900-per-share mark.So whatThe big catalyst came in mid-May, when investment firm Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical with a "buy" rating and a psychologically delectable price target of $1,000 per share.