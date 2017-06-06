 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Why Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gained $2.9 Billion in Market Value in May



6/6/2017 7:08:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
What happened

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, a developer and manufacturer of robotic-assisted surgical systems for soft-tissue surgeries, rocketed higher by nearly $79 per share last month, adding $2.9 billion in market cap, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There appear to be two key reasons Intuitive Surgical's share price marched above the $900-per-share mark.

So what

The big catalyst came in mid-May, when investment firm Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical with a "buy" rating and a psychologically delectable price target of $1,000 per share.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 