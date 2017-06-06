Zogenix (ZGNX): Could This Be The Greatest Threat To GW Pharma (GWPH)?

|
In the red-hot world of marijuana stocks, there can be no question that GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) reigns supreme. While most other marijuana-related stocks trade for pennies in the wild west of OTC markets, GW Pharmaceuticals trades on the Nasdaq at a market cap of roughly $2.5 billion.
While some of this success could be attributed to investors' wild fervor to own any marijuana-related stock, the majority of the run-up is based on the continued excitement surrounding GW's two cannabinoid drugs, Sativex and Epidiolex.
