|
3 Biotechs That Could Produce Explosive Gains For Risky Investors
6/6/2017 6:54:57 AM
Over the past year, Exelixis' stock has more than doubled in value because of the successful commercial launch of advanced kidney cancer drug Cabometyx. Of course, it wasn't that long ago that investors left this high-flying cancer company for dead following this same drug's late-stage miss in advanced prostate cancer.
With this compelling turnaround story in mind, we asked three of our contributors which biotech stocks they think might be about to follow in Exelixis' footsteps. They suggested Agenus, ImmunoGen and Omeros Corporation. Here's why.
comments powered by