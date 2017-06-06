 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Biotechs That Could Produce Explosive Gains For Risky Investors



6/6/2017 6:54:57 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Over the past year, Exelixis' stock has more than doubled in value because of the successful commercial launch of advanced kidney cancer drug Cabometyx. Of course, it wasn't that long ago that investors left this high-flying cancer company for dead following this same drug's late-stage miss in advanced prostate cancer.

With this compelling turnaround story in mind, we asked three of our contributors which biotech stocks they think might be about to follow in Exelixis' footsteps. They suggested Agenus, ImmunoGen and Omeros Corporation. Here's why.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 